Advisor Khan visits B’la, takes stock of winter, election preparedness

BARAMULLA: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today visited Baramulla district where he chaired a meeting of concerned officers to take stock of arrangements in place to deal with winter season besides reviewing election preparedness for DDC, ULB and Panchayat By-elections.
Advisor stressed upon the concerned officers to ensure that all the requisite arrangements are put in place in time so that the people may not face any inconvenience in winters. He stressed upon the PDD authorities to strictly adhere to the curtailment schedule and provide adequate power supply during the schedule hours.
Advisor also directed the concerned authorities to keep men and machinery ready so as to tackle any emergency that may arise due to snowfall.
Earlier, District Development Commissioner, Dr G N Itoo, briefed the Advisor about various arrangements that have been put in place by the district administration in this regard. He informed that arrangements pertaining to heating, lighting and other vital necessities have already been put in place in all the designated polling stations.
Chief Engineer PDD, SSP Baramulla, heads of various line departments and Executive Engineers among other concerned officers were present on the occasion
BARAMULLA: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today visited Baramulla district where he chaired a meeting of concerned officers to take stock of arrangements in place to deal with winter season besides reviewing election preparedness for DDC, ULB and Panchayat By-elections.