560 new Covid cases in J&K, 5 fatalities

Srinagar: Five more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,618 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, two deaths were reported from Kashmir and three from Jammu division. The deceased persons include one each from Srinagar, Kupwara, Rajouri, Kathua and Reasi districts.

The total number of infected persons detected in J&K has reached 1,04,715 with 560 fresh cases reported on Thursday evening.

Of the 1,618 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,070 have been in Kashmir division and 548 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 402 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (159), Budgam (98), Pulwama (86), Kupwara(79) Anantnag (76) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (49), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (37).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 285 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (49), Doda (52), Kathua (35), Samba (26), Udhampur (36), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (9).

Among the new cases, 313 were reported from Kashmir and 247 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 130, Baramulla 35, Budgam 29, Ganderbal 20, Bandipora 23, Anantnag 14, Pulwama 18, Kupwara 33, 5 in Shopian and Kulgam 6.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 95, followed by Udhampur 36, Poonch 3, Samba 25, Doda 17, Ramban 13, Kathua 12, Rajouri 5 and Kishtwar 29.

Officials said that 565 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 380 from Kashmir and 185 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 97,537 which include 58,258 from Kashmir and 39,279 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,560 active cases, of which 3,838 are from Kashmir and 1,722 from Jammu division.

