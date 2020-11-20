464 nominations received for phase 3rd in Kupwara

KUPWARA: According to District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO), Kupwara, Anshul Garg 464 nomination forms have been received for phase 3rd of District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-election in the district.
For 2 District Development Council (DDC) constituencies’ viz. Hayhama and Qaziabad, as many as 47 nomination forms have been received for phase three till last date November 18. These 47 nomination forms include 31 in Hayhama and 16 in Qaziabad constituencies.
Similarly, according to DPEO 34 nomination forms have been received for vacant Sarpanch and 383 Panch seats in these DDC constituencies.
KUPWARA: According to District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO), Kupwara, Anshul Garg 464 nomination forms have been received for phase 3rd of District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-election in the district.