The burning of fallen leaves is a conflict between govt and charcoal sellers

Srinagar: Despite an official ban on burning of fallen leaves and twigs in Srinagar, people in many areas of the city can be seen doing precisely so. There is a reason, however, why this traditional form of disposal of foliage continues to be practised: it is the source of a type of charcoal that is widely used in winters in Kangri firepots in Kashmir.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) imposed the ban in November 2017 to prevent the severe air pollution caused during winters by the burning of fallen leaves. However, the authority is yet to take any serious action apart from announcing the ban.

According to a professor of environmental science at Kashmir University, who requested not to be named, the burning of leaves releases large amounts of airborne particles which include fine bits of dust, soot, harmful particles and toxic gases.

“Incessant burning of leaves also leads to the formation of smog, which affects general visibility. Similarly, increased production of carbon dioxide/ carbon monoxide by such burning also contributes to global warming. In order to protect life and environment, it is necessary to avoid such practices. Carbon monoxide binds with the haemoglobin in our red blood cells and reduces the amount of oxygen in our blood. When exposed to large amounts of smoke, a person can collapse and die in a short span of time,” the professor said.

He added that patients with asthma, emphysema, lung disease, and heart disease are most susceptible to the ill-effects of leaf smoke.

On the other side, people who burn leaves say it is a source of their income. “The burning of Chinar leaves is our source of income during winters,” said Gulzar Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar. “Every year we burn fallen leaves and twigs in a park and then sell the charcoal in the market. People use the charcoal in the traditional firepots (Kangris).”

He further said, “We collect leaves from different parts, even from the university, the Mughal Gardens, and then burn them. We make around 70 bags of charcoal every day and sell them in the market. This type of charcoal is known as “Paneh chene” (leaves charcoal).

“We are doing this business since decades and what will we do without it? This is also a source of warmth for us during the winters. We sell the major portion of the charcoal in the market and the rest we keep for our own use,” he said.

Mukthar Ahmad, another charcoal seller, said, “We are all aware about what has been the situation in recent years, especially since the abrogation of Article 370. We have been suffering and now this pandemic has come.”

“If we will not do this, then what will we do? How will we provide two meals to our family?” Ahmad asked.

Many people are also not aware of the ban imposed by the SMC on burning of leaves. Rayees Ahmad, who does it for a living, said, “We have been doing this for several years and we don’t know about any ban. Even if they impose the ban, we will still do it as it is our source of income,” he said.

Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC, Mudasir Banday told Kashmir Reader that an advisory has already been issued to implement a complete ban on burning of fallen leaves in the city.

“Violators are dealt with strictly under law. In the past one month SMC squads have strictly ensured the ban,” he said.

“The burning of biomass waste is harmful and illegal and needs to be stopped immediately,” he added.

The SMC staff takes fallen leaves to the Achan dumping site, Banday informed, where it is left for decomposition so that it can be later used as fertiliser in various public gardens and parks in Srinagar city.

“If people don’t take our warning seriously, then they will have to pay the fine,” Banday said.

