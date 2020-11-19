JKBOSE issues date sheet for Class 11 annual exam

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Thursday issued the date sheet for class 11 annual regular examination.
As per the date sheet issued by the board, the examination will commence on Saturday December 12 and end on Wednesday January 6, 2021.
The papers will start at 11:30 am sharp except for Fridays on which the examination will start an hour early.
The students have been asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
