Gunfight underway in Jammu’s Nagrota

Jammu: A gunfight broke out between government forces and militants travelling in a vehicle near Ban Toll Plaza of Nagrota in Jammu district early Thursday morning.

Officials said that militants believed to be three to four in number were travelling in a vehicle reportedly from Jammu to Srinagar but were intercepted at Nagrota sub division area of Jammu district after which they opened fire trigering an encounter.

They said the encounter is in its initial state and more details including the number of militants, their possible movement and nature of vehicle they were travelling are being traced.

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway has been blocked and more forces have rushed to the spot.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print