Driver dead, 6 passengers injured after cab skids off road in Gurez

Bandipora: Driver of a cab died while six passengers were injured after the vehicle met with an accident at check-Nallah near Burnai area of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday evening.

Sub division police officer(SDPO) Gurez, Peerzada Ajaz said that a passenger Sumo bearing registration number JK15-2335, skidded off the road at Check-Nallah village, resulting in on spot death of the driver.

He said that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Najmudin son of Sher Muhammad, a resident of Gujran, Tulail area of Gurez.

He also said that six persons who were also travelling in the vehicle were injured and have been shifted to Sub district hospital Dawar for special treatment.

The SDPO said that the injured were identified as Rehamtulla Lone son of Mohammad Jamaal lone, Abdul Gafar lone son of Abdul Jabar lone, Zahoor khan son of Mohammad Munawar Khan, Farooq Ahmad lone son of Abdul Samad lone, Zameer Ahamad Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, the residents of Gujraan and Mohammad Sultan lone son of Mohammad Munawar lone of Muzgund Talail. (KNO)

