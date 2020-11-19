4 unidentified militants killed, 2 cops injured in Nagrota gunfight

Jammu: Four unidentified militants were killed and two SOG men were injured in the gunfight that broke out between government forces and militants early Thursday morning.

The militants were said to be travelling in a vehicle near Ban Toll Plaza of Nagrota when they opened fire at a naka party on Jammu—Srinagar highway triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, four militants were killed, an official said adding two SOG men sustained injuries one of them with splinter injury in his neck.

Both cops are stable, he said.

Traffic on Jammu—Srinagar national highway was blocked and is likely to be restored after a short while.(KNO)

