Ganderbal: The traffic movement on 434 km long Srinagar-Leh highway which was suspended last week after fresh snowfall at Zojila Pass, was restored on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They said the road, which was closed on Saturday, was opened for one way traffic from Leh to Srinagar this morning.

However, people have been asked to contact traffic control rooms before undertaking journeys. (KNO)

