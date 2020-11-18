Soldier killed, 2 others injured as snow avalanche hits army post in Kupwara

Kupwara: An army soldier was killed and two others were injured after a snow avalanche hit a post in Tanghdar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the snow mass hit Roshan post at around 8 pm last night and three soldiers were swept away. They were immediately rescued and shifted to a hospital, they said.

However, Rifleman Nikhil Sharma (25) of army 7 Rashtriya Rifles was declared brought dead by the doctors. Two other soldiers— Ramesh Chand, Sepoy Gurvinder Singh— have been admitted. (GNS)

