HC quashes PSA detention of Masarat Alam, says it amounts to ‘injustice’

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday quashed the 38th PSA detention order against separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat.

While quashing the detention order, the court recorded that a person can be detained under PSA (Public Safety Act) for a maximum period of two years only.

A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajnesh Oswal directed the authorities to release Masrat Alam from preventive custody forthwith, if he is not required in any other case.

Alam was detained under PSA by District Magistrate Kupwara on 11th September 2019. It was the 38th PSA detention order slapped on Alam and it was challenged before a single bench of the High Court. The single bench upheld the detention order.

However, today, the division bench quashed the order saying that it had long ago expired and a person cannot be detained under such circumstances as it would amount to “injustice”.

Alam, who has been accused in many FIRs for disturbing peace and posing a threat to law and order, has spent over 24 years in jail, most of them in preventive custody under PSA. The draconian Act is slapped on him every time his detention is quashed by a court.

It is to be seen whether the authorities will release Alam or keep him in jail in preventive detention in some other case or manner.

