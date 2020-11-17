Winter promises to be tourist season, at long last, in Kashmir

Srinagar: For the first time after the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, tourist arrivals have started to make a buzz in Kashmir Valley, though not in high numbers.

Tourism players are optimistic that the buzz will turn to music in the winter season when the Valley will be the most attractive destination available to Indian travellers in view of the barred international travel due to Covid-19.

Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo , President of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), a representative of more than 100 tourism agencies in Kashmir Valley, told Kashmir Reader that inquires have started to take place for the winter months, and that the numbers are far better than they were during the past one and a half months.

“It is like breaking the ice. We expect numbers at the year end. Tourists want to see snow. A good number of inquiries come from Gujarat and Maharashtra,” said Farooq. “We hope that numbers will be better as restrictions are still on international travel. Indian tourists will prefer Kashmir for its scenic beauty.”

As per figures of the tourism department, in July 2019, a month before the abrogation of special status, Kashmir received 152,525 tourists but August 2019 saw only 10,130 arrivals, most of them in the first few days of the month. This number further fell to 4,562 in September 2019, and grew to 12,086 in November 2019.

In 2018, between August and December; a decline of 86% was seen in the tourist footfall. Since March this year, there have been no tourists due to Covid-19. From October onwards, a few tourists have started to come, Farooq said.

The prospect of tourist arrivals has been boosted due to snowfall this week in Kashmir Valley. The weatherman has predicted more snow in coming days.

Bashir Karnai, an award-winning tourism player in Kashmir, said that multiple restrictions at airports do deter the tourist and lead to a mindset of not travelling. Farooq agreed with his colleague but said, “Whatever be the number, the important thing is to break the lull in business activity.”

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad too says that tourist arrivals have started to pick up in the past many weeks. He told Kashmir Reader that more than 600 tourists arrived in the Valley by air on Sunday.

“This is not big but just the beginning. We are getting good inquiries too. A prominent Mumbai based tour operator has shown his willingness to send more tourists in winters. He has already sent 21 high-end tourists to the Valley. Tourism will pick up,” he added.

