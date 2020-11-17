Eight more die of Covid in J&K

Srinagar: Eight more persons infected with Covid-19 died on Monday taking the total number of deaths to 1,597 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, five deaths were reported from Kashmir and three from Jammu district. The deceased persons include three from Srinagar, one each from Budgam and Pulwama and three from Jammu.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the infected persons reached 1,03,009 with 390 fresh cases reported on Monday evening.

Of the 1,597 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,059 have been in Kashmir division and 538 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 399 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (157), Budgam (97), Pulwama (85), Kupwara(78) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (48), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (36).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 283 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (50), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (35), Poonch (22), Ramban (18), Kishtwar (16) and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 240 were reported from Kashmir and 150 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 112, Baramulla 58, Budgam 20, Ganderbal 13, Bandipora 11, Anantnag 4, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 11, zero in Shopian and Kulgam 3.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 97, followed by Udhampur 17, Poonch 1, Samba 10, Doda 3, Ramban 8, Kathua 5, Rajouri 2 and Kishtwar 5.

Officials said that 482 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 330 from Kashmir and 152 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 95,824 which include 57,180 from Kashmir and 38,644 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,588 active cases, of which 3,900 are from Kashmir and 1,688 from Jammu division.

