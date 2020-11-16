Snow, rains lash Kashmir for second day

Weather to improve from today: MeT

Srinagar: Cold wave conditions remained for the second consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as the higher reaches of the region received snowfall while rainfall occurred in plains areas on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as well as the local weather offiice had forecast widespread low to moderate snowfall and rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from November 13 to 15.

The Mughal Road and Srinagar-Leh Highway remained closed for the second day due to accumulation of snow on Sunday.

Weather officials said that Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Gurez received about 8-9 inches of snow during the last two days. In Zojilla and Drass of Ladakh, they said, about 9 inches snowfall was received in the last two days. The officials said that the weather department was expecting a significant change from Monday and that the weather will likely remain dry for next few days.

Director of Meteorological Department, J&K, Sonam Lotus told Kashmir Reader that day and night temperatures in Kashmir valley will continue to fall over the next few days.

The weather officials said that Srinagar received small amounts of rainfall while Qazigund received 1.2 mm and Pahalgam 0.8 mm of rainfall. Kupwara district in north Kashmir received 14.1 mm rainfall.

Ski-resort Gulmarg was the coldest in Kashmir on Sunday with maximum temperature at 0.5 degree Celsius and minimum of minus 1.0 degree Celsius.

The traffic department on Sunday advised people to avoid travelling on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in view of inclement weather. It said that subject to fair weather conditions, traffic will be allowed to move from Jammu towards Srinagar on Monday.

It said that the Mughal Road has been closed due to snowfall and the plying of traffic on the road will remain subject to fair weather and road conditions on Monday. “Only downward traffic (load carriers) loaded with fresh fruits shall be allowed from Herpora(Shopian) from 11 AM to 4 PM towards Poonch. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut-off timing”, it said.

On Leh-Kargil Road, the department said the traffic will be allowed subject to fair weather conditions as the snowfall has blocked the road. “Vehicular traffic shall be allowed on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road, subject to fair weather conditions,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print