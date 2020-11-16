Mehbooba visits nomadic families in Pahalgam, warns govt against their eviction

Srinagar: Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited the higher reaches of Pahalgam where she met the nomadic families who were evicted by the government recently.

She said that the government is pushing the nomads to the wall especially during the winter by demolishing their huts.

Mehbooba warned authorities against “such anti-people move”, saying that “consequences of such a move will be dangerous”.

She further stated that the nomads who are being evicted from the area have been protecting the forests for decades now.

She said eviction of nomads is the “part of last year’s abrogation of Article 370, stating that “such a move needs to be stopped forthwith”.(KNO)

