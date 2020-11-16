Internet restored in Kupwara

Baramulla: Mobile internet was restored in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Sunday after three days blockade massive shelling and firing erupted along the Line of Control.
Internet service was restored in the afternoon, locals confirmed.
Internet was blocked in Kupwara on Friday after armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy gunfire and mortar shelling along the length of LoC of north Kashmir. Five soldiers and four civilians were killed while over one dozen people were injured in Uri, Nowgam, Karnah and Gurez villages.