Srinagar: The armies of India and Pakistan on Monday evening exchanged fresh gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that the Pakistan army resorted to “unprovoked” ceasefire violation along LoC this evening and fired mortars and other weapons adding that “befitting response is being given.” (KNO)

