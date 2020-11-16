9 more Covid fatalities

Srinagar: The number of Covid-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir reached 1,02,619 with 460 fresh cases reported on Sunday evening.

According to officials, nine more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Kashmir in the past 24 hours. The deceased persons included five from Kashmir and four from Jammu district.

Of the 1,589 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,054 have been in Kashmir division and 535 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 396 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (157), Budgam (96), Pulwama (84), Kupwara(78) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (48), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (36).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 280 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (50), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (35), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (16), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 271 were reported from Kashmir and 189 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 120, Baramulla 51, Budgam 29, Ganderbal 20, Bandipora 11, Anantnag 14, Pulwama 18, Kupwara 2, Shopian 3, and Kulgam 3.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 94, followed by Udhampur 8, Poonch 6, Samba 11, Doda 7, Ramban 20, Kathua 12, Rajouri 3 and Kishtwar 23.

Officials said that 491 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 329 from Kashmir and 162 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 95,342 which include 56,850 from Kashmir and 38,492 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,688 active cases, of which 3,995 are from Kashmir and 1,693 from Jammu division.

