Six deaths, 565 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: The number of Covid-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir reached 1,02,159 with 565 fresh cases reported on Saturday evening.

According to officials, six more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Kashmir in the past 24 hours. The deceased persons included two each from Srinagar and Baramulla district, one each from Budgam and Kupwara

Of the 1,580 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,049 have been in Kashmir division and 531 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 391 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (157), Budgam (96), Pulwama (84), Kupwara(78) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (48), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (36).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 276 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (50), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (35), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (16), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 306 were reported from Kashmir and 259 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 153, Baramulla 45, Budgam 19, Ganderbal 25, Bandipora 8, Anantnag 11, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 29, Shopian 6, and Kulgam 3.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 91, followed by Udhampur 41, Poonch 8, Samba 9, Doda 26, Ramban 14, Kathua 20, Rajouri 15 and Kishtwar 25.

Officials said that 476 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 293 from Kashmir and 183 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 94,851 which include 56,521 from Kashmir and 38,330 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,728 active cases, of which 4,058 are from Kashmir and 1,670 from Jammu division.

