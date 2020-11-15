Cross-border firing stops in north Kashmir

Baramulla: Hours after four civilians, four army soldiers, and an officer of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed in cross-border firing and shelling in Uri, Gurez, Karnah, and Tangdar sectors, the guns fell silent along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir on Friday night.
Locals said the four civilians killed on Friday, including two men in Saraibandi village, a woman in Balkote village, and an infant in Gohalan village, were buried at their native places during night hours when the gunfire stopped.
On Friday, the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy shelling and gunfire in Karnah, Keran, Panzgam, Nowgam in Kupwara district, Uri and Kamalkote and Hajipeer sectors in Baramulla, Gurez and Tilale sectors in Bandipora.
Scores of residential houses were damaged in the shelling and reports said that several houses were gutted in Uri sector.
Head of a village in Uri sector, Churanda Laldin Ahmad, said that there is complete silence in Uri sector since Friday night.
Wali Mohammad, a local of Tangdar Kupwara, said that since Friday night there is complete silence but people are in fear.
People from other sectors where India and Pakistan armies exchanged fire on Friday said that there is peace now.
