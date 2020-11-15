463 nominations received in Anantnag

ANANTNAG: According to District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Anantnag, 463 Nomination forms were received for upcoming DDC, ULB and Panchayat by-elections in twin Larnoo and Pahalgam blocks of the district.
Out of these 463 nominations, 17 were received for two DDC seats, 41 for ULB seats, 44 for Sarpanch vacancies and 361 for Panch vacancies.
After the scrutiny of nominations,16 DDC, 39 ULB, 353 Panch and all 44 sarpanch nominations were accepted while 1 DDC, 2 ULB and 8 Panch nominations were rejected. Thus out of total 463 nominations, 452 were accepted and 11 were rejected for the first phase.
Meanwhile, the last date for withdrawal of the candidature for the first phase is November 16, 2020, while as polling will be held on November 28, 2020 for this phase.