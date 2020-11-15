230 Nomination forms received at Kulgam

KULGAM: For Phase Ist of DDC, Panchayat by-elections, a total of 230 nomination papers were received in D.H.Pora, Kulgam, Kund, Pombay, Manzgam and D. K. Marg blocks of the district.
Among these, 20 nomination papers were received for upcoming DDC elections of which 01nomination got rejected during scrutiny. For Sarpanch seats a total of 57 nominations were received and 01 nomination among these got rejected during scrutiny while from a total of 153 Panch nominations received 02 nomination got rejected during scrutiny.