186 Nomination papers received in Ganderbal

GANDERBAL: For the Phase Ist of District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-elections, as many as 186 nomination papers comprising 29 Sarpanch and 145 Panch and 12 DDC nominations were received at Ganderbal.
These nominations were received from Gund A and Gund B on the last date of filing of nomination papers. During scrutiny, 02 Panch forms were rejected by authorities leaving 143 nominations valid. Similarly, 02 Sarpanch forms were also rejected thereby leaving 27 Sarpanch nominations valid. However, all the nominations received for DDC seats were found correct and none of the nominations were rejected.
Meanwhile, the last date for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed as 16 November 2020.
