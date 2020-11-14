Pakistan PM Imran Khan wishes Hindus on Diwali

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday extended his greetings to the country’s minority Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Khan conveyed his wishes with a simple message on Twitter.

“Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali,” he wrote.

Pakistani Hindus are celebrating Diwali across the country with zeal and fervour, with families decorating their houses and temples with colourful lights.

Special poojas will be held in temples while sweets will also be distributed among the people, Geo News reported.

The Hindu community lit earthen lamps in the night and burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival.

Apart from Karachi, Lahore, and other major cities, festivities will also be held in Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, and Shahdadpur, the report said.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print