J&K records 626 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: The number of Covid-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir reached 1,01,594 with 626 fresh cases reported on Friday evening.

According to officials, eight more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours. Four deaths were reported from Kashmir and four from Jammu division. The deceased persons included two from Srinagar district, one each from Shopian, Ganderbal, Jammu and Doda, and two from Udhampur district.

Of the 1,574 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,043 have been in Kashmir division and 531 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 389 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (155), Budgam (95), Pulwama (84), Kupwara(77) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (48), Shopian (36), and the lowest in Ganderbal (36).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 276 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (50), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (35), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (16), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 429 were reported from Kashmir and 197 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 157, Baramulla 158, Budgam 20, Ganderbal 27, Bandipora 12, Anantnag 13, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 23, Shopian 5, and Kulgam 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 95, followed by Udhampur 18, Poonch 7, Samba 7, Doda 10, Ramban 12, Kathua 11, Rajouri 10 and Kishtwar 20.

Officials said that 551 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 364 from Kashmir and 187 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 94,375 which include 56,228 from Kashmir and 38,147 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,645 active cases, of which 4,051 are from Kashmir and 1,594 from Jammu division.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print