Gurez valley receives season’s first snowfall

Bandipora: Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday morning received season’s first snowfall.

An official said that upper reaches of Gurez valley including Chrownan arear received moderate snowfall this morning while the plains of Gurez also received light snowfall coupled with rains.

Razdan Pass, which is the gate way to this mountainous valley has also received seasons first snowfal late last night, officials said.

On Friday, the 84-km Bandipora-Gurez road was closed by authorities for all sorts of traffic movement in view of weather advisory issued by a local meteorological department.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print