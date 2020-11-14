83 schools in Srinagar transferred to Municipal Corporation under 74th Amendment

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday brought 108 primary schools in Srinagar and Jammu cities under the purview of the respective Municipal Corporations as part of the devolution of powers to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under the 74th Amendment Act.

The Constitutional amendment came into force in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

As per an order issued by Administrative Secretary School Education department, BK Singh, 83 schools in Srinagar and 25 in Jammu have been transferred to the municipal bodies along with their assets, posts and staff including 265 teachers under the 74th Amendment.

A post of Chief Education Officer has also been transferred to SMC and JMC and they will be filled on deputation from School Education Department, the order said.

As per the order, the staff to the schools shall be appointed by the SED on deputation basis and the cadre control of such staff shall also be maintained by the SED.

The two CEO posts transferred to SMC and JMC shall be in addition to the ones already in place for Srinagar and Jammu districts, a top official in the department told Kashmir Reader.

The official said transferring the schools to the ULBs was part of the exercise of taking governance to the grassroots level as mandated by the 74th Amendment of the Constitution.

He hoped that the respective municipal corporations would improve the infrastructure to attract more students. A number of schools in Srinagar particularly in old city did not have their own buildings and were operating from rented spaces, the official said.

The Administrative Council headed by J&K LG Manoj Sinha had accorded sanction to the transfer of schools on September 23 this year.

