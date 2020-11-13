Three civilians, 2 Army men killed in cross-border firing in Uri

Baramulla: At least five persons including three civilians and two Army men were killed on Friday in cross-border shelling in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that Pakistani Army resorted to “unprovoked ceasefire violation” along the Line of Control (LOC) in Balkote area of Uri.

They said that three civilians and two Army men were killed in the fire which was “effectively retaliated”.

The slain army men belong to 18th Martha, they said.

Sub Division Magistrate Uri also confirmed the killing of three civilians.

Hospital authorities identifed the slain civilians as Farooqa Begum, wife of Bashir Ahmad, Nadir Hussain, son of Peer Hussain and Tahir Jalaludin, son of Jalaludin all from Balkote Uri.

Two others, who were injured in the fire were shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.(KNO)

