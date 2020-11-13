PAGD’s announcement brightens up Bukhari

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday welcomed the decision of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to contest the District Development Council (DDC) polls unitedly.

Bukhari was speaking to reporters here after the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference — representing the panches and sarpanches — joined his party.

“It is a right decision and I congratulate them. I think Jammu and Kashmir is fortunate that these leaders have kept the emotions at bay and taken a practical decision,” Bukhari said on the decision of the PAGD — an amalgam of seven mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir to contest the maiden DDC polls unitedly.

The Apni Party chief said it is good to see the leaders associated with the PAGD shunning emotional slogans, which have always influenced the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir towards the wrong.

“Till 10 days ago, those who are part of the PAGD, used to cry out loud saying elections are meaningless for them. But now they have decided to fight the polls. They still claim that they are not power hungry, but I want to ask them for what are they fighting the DDC polls then? Power flows from the grassroots, so it is not good to say that you are not fighting for power,” he said.

On the amendments to land laws, allowing outsiders to purchase land in J&K, Bukhari said his party will fight for the protection of land rights.

“Industry we understand but that cannot be at the cost of our youngsters. This is not a slogan, but I assure you that we will fight to change the land laws,” he said. PTI

