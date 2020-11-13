5 more Covid deaths, 617 new cases

Srinagar: Number of Covid-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir reached the 1,00,968 figure with 617 fresh cases reported on Thursday evening.

The first case detected in J&K was reported in March and since then there has been a steady rise in the number of infected persons.

According to officials, the total tally has reached 1,00,968 while eight more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours.

According to officials, five deaths were reported from Kashmir and three from Jammu division. The deceased persons included two from Srinagar, two from Baramulla, one from Kupwara, two from Jammu, and one from Kishtwar districts

Of the 1,566 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1,039 have been in Kashmir division and 527 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 387 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (155), Budgam (95), Pulwama (84), Kupwara(77) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (48), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (35).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 275 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (49), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (33), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (16), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 391 were reported from Kashmir and 226 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 153 followed by Baramulla 62, Budgam 43, Ganderbal 44, Bandipora 29, Anantnag 34, Pulwama 18, Kupwara 22, Shopian 2, and Kulgam 6.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases 93 at , followed by Udhampur 35, Poonch 8, Samba 8, Doda 15, Ramban 9, Kathua 16, whereas Rajouri 9 and Kishtwar reported 22 cases.

Officials said that 511 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 275 from Kashmir and 236 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 93,824 which include 55,864 from Kashmir and 37,960 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,578 active cases, of which 3,990 are from Kashmir and 1,588 from Jammu division.

