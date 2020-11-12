PAGD has approved candidates’ list for first phase of DDC polls: Sajad Lone clarifies

Srinagar: People’s Conference chief, Sajad Lone on Thursday clarified that the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the amalgam of major political parties in Kashmir, had finalised the list for candidates for the upcoming maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in J&K.
Lone tweeted this afternoon that the PAGD had approved candidates for the first phase of DDC polls, which are commencing on November 28.
“PAGD candidates approved for first phase have already filed their papers. List was conveyed to the parties…,” he wrote.
Lone’s clarification comes in reaction to reports that the alliance had not yet finalised the list of candidates.
