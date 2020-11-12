Kashmir Editors Guild regrets continued denial of govt ads to Kashmir Reader

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Thursday regretted the continued denial of government advertisements to daily ‘Kashmir Reader’.

A statement by the KEG said the newspaper has never been informed either verbally or in black and white about the reasons for a halt to the advertisements by the government.

The issue was brought to the notice of the administration many times at different levels and it was expected that the decision-makers take a view of the issue, but to no avail, the guild lamented.

It said the continued unexplained denial of the advertisements has landed the newspaper in a situation that it is unable to manage the establishment costs merely on the revenue it generates from the private sector, while also being under pressure owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The guild urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s to look into the issue so that the newspaper is prevented from being shut down.

The newspaper has scores of staffers on its rolls including journalists and other professionals, it added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print