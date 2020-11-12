House, cow shed gutted in Sonamarg blaze; 4 sheep charred to death

Sonamarg: A Residential house and a cow shed were gutted while as four sheep have perished in a massive blaze in Nilgrath village of Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday morning.

Officials said that the fire broke out early morning in the residential house owned by Mohammad Hussain Balti son of Abdul Raheem Balti a resident of Nilgrath Sonamarg.

Besides the Baltis house, a cow shed was also gutted, they said.

The family members residing in the house were evacuated, however four sheep perished in the gutted cow shed.

Police have reached on spot and further investigation has been initiated in this regard.

