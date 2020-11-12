Class 12 annual board exams begin in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, around 58,000 students appeared in the the first paper class 12 annual regular examination-2020 in Kashmir on Thursday.
An official statement issued by the J&K Board if School Education (JKBOSE), which conducts the annual examination, almost all of the 58,514 students who had registered for the exam wrote the opening paper at 626 centres in Kashmir.
In winter zone Jammu also, a total of 15,055 students appeared in the exam at 188 centres.
This year, one supervisor has been appointed for 20 students as compared to 30 students normally in order to ensure social distancing to contain the disease spread.
Secretary JKBOSE, Manisha Sareen along with Joint Secretary, Examinations JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak visited examination centres set up in Srinagar and its peripheries to ensure conduct of fair exams.
