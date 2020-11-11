Seven more Covid deaths in J&K

Srinagar: Seven more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. According to officials, six deaths were reported from Kashmir and one from Jammu division. The deceased persons included two each from Srinagar and Bandipora and one each from Baramulla and Pulwama district and one from Jammu.

Of the 1,549 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1029 have been in Kashmir division and 520 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons detected with the infection in the region reached 99,844 with 492 fresh cases reported on Tuesday evening.

Srinagar district with 383 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (151), Budgam (95), Pulwama (84), Kupwara(75) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (48), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (35).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 271 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (48), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 286 were reported from Kashmir and 206 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 131 followed by Baramulla 28, Budgam 38, Ganderbal 36, Bandipora 10, Anantnag 18, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 14, Shopian 1, and Kulgam 1.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases 93 at , followed by Udhampur 24, Poonch 5, Samba 11, Doda 12, Ramban 8, Kathua 14, whereas Rajouri 5 and Kishtwar reported 28 cases.

Officials said that 635 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 435 from Kashmir and 200 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 92,880 which include 55,259 from Kashmir and 37,621 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,415 active cases, of which 3,888 are from Kashmir and 1,527 from Jammu division.

