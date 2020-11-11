House gutted, another damaged partially in Eidgah blaze

Srinagar: A residential house was on Wednesday gutted while another suffered partial damage in a massive blaze that broke out in New Colony Wanganpora area of Eidgah in Srinagar, officials said.

They said the fire broke out in the residential house of Tariq Ahmad Dar, son of Muhammad Amin Dar in the afternoon and soon engulfed another house belonging to Ghulam Nabi Matta, son of Ghulam Ahmad Matta.

While Tariq’s house was completely gutted, Matta’s house was partially damaged in the blaze.

The blaze is said to have been triggered by a gas leakage as per officials said. (KNO)

