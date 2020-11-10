Weather advisory predicts widespread rains, snow in J&K, Ladakh

Warns aerial, surface traffic disruption on highways

Srinagar: With the cold wave already tightening its grip, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a weather advisory predicting widespread snow and rains across J&K and Ladakh starting Friday.

The IMD said that the active western disturbance is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh along with its adjoining areas from the evening of November 13 up to 15 causing widespread moderate snow and rainfall across both the regions.

The precipitation, in few parts of Kashmir valley, is likely to start occurring from Friday evening, while the major intensity of precipitation compromising both snow as well as rainfall will be seen in the next two days-Saturday and Sunday.

“Widespread moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Light rain/snow will commence at a few places of Kashmir on 13th(night) and thereafter increase in intensity and distribution with its peak during 14th and 15th November,” it said.

However, it added that there will be a gradual decrease in the intensity and precipitation after Sunday evening.

The department has also predicted heavy snowfall and rains in upper reaches of Kashmir valley including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Qazigund, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulail Valley) and Kupwara (Karnah Sector), Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pir Panjal range of Jammu division, Drass (Gumri and Minamarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh UT.

The IMD letter, which has been addressed to the Divisional Commissioners of three regions, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, has also warned of temporary traffic disruption of air and surface transportation mainly on Jammu-Srinagar/Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal road and other major roads.

“Landslides and shooting stones can occur in vulnerable spots of Jammu to Srinagar and Srinagar to Leh National Highway. It will also disrupt agricultural operations like apple harvesting and orchard management” it added.

The department said that there can be a plunge in day temperatures while the night temperatures will see a slight upward trend following the precipitation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print