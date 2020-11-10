Three former PDP leaders join Congress

Jammu: Three senior PDP leaders, who recently resigned from the party over remarks of its president Mehbooba Mufti on the tricolour, joined the Congress on Monday, ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
Former MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa, ex-MLC Ved Mahajan and former PDP state secretary Hussain Ali Waffa resigned from the party last month.
They joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil, All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.
Elections to DDCs will be held in eight phases from December 1 to December 24, according to a notification issued by the State Election Commission.