HC issues notice on plea seeking pre-school admission policy in J&K

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Monday heard a plea that has sought a uniform admission policy at pre-school level. The plea argued that there is no definite policy regarding at what age the child should be admitted to pre-school.

The plea, filed by Srinagar resident Kaiser Ahmed Bhat, mentioned that globally the child must be six years to reach 1st standard, however, the children here reach 1st standard when they are only five years of age, which disturbs their physical and mental growth.

The plea said that the Right to Education Act is premised upon the assumption that the schooling of children from 1st standard should begin at age 6.

The plea stated that private schools in J&K do not follow the law nor such admission policies which will be beneficial academically and cognitively for the children.

“On the contrary, the private schools are taken over by the profiteering and commercial motives and want to make quick bucks as soon as possible. In the process they do not pay heed as to what is good for overall development of the children. At the cost of the education of the children, the private schools are devising and following their own policies of admission,” petitioner Bhat said.

The petitioner also stated that the important matter which is crying for consideration is that schools conduct interaction with parents and children prior to the admission and purportedly claim to follow merit in the grant of admission.

However, the petitioner pointed out, for toddlers who are in the age group of 1 to 4, the difference or variations of even a few months of age is a significant difference within that age group. The cognitive capacities will vary considerably in the children across this age group.

“It is a no-brainer to understand and comprehend that the child who is 3 years and one month old would be at a considerable disadvantageous position to compete with the child who, for instance, is 3 years and 10 months old,” the petitioner said.

The plea also mentioned that child psychologists warn of the devastating consequences the children will have to face after being told that they are not worthy enough to be admitted in a particular school.

“Parents of such children also feel depressed and begin to actually believe that their children do not deserve to be educated in the schools they wish to choose for their children. The consequence which emanate from the admission policy of the private schools may appear to be imperceptible to us but if we were to go by what child psychology tells, down the line as years pass by, such children and their parents do develop certain complexes which prove to be pernicious for their psycho-social development,” the plea stated.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sindhu Sharma while hearing the plea for the first time issued notice to the Central and J&K Government while also issuing notice to Principals of Private schools to show cause why this litigation be not admitted for hearing.

The court issued notice to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Union of India, Chief Secretary, J&K Government, Principal Secretary education department, all private schools through private Association, Principal, Presentation Convent School, Dehli Public School, Burn Hall, Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School.

The court will again hear the matter on 15 December.

