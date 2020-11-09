PC moves Supreme Court seeking early hearing on petitions challenging Art 370 abrogation

Srinagar: The J&K People’s Conference has moved Supreme Court of India seeking an early hearing of the batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent reorganisation if the erstwhile state, LiveLaw reported.
“J&K People’s Conference moves Supreme Court seeking early hearing of the batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 & reorganisation of J&K, ” the legal news site tweeted this afternoon.
The move has been probably decided jointly by the major political parties in Kashmir under the umbrella of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) according to NC vice president Omar Abdullah.
“As decided in the recent meeting of the People’s Alliance we are seeking early hearings in this matter so that the petitions challenging 5th Aug 2019 move forward, ” Omar wrote while retweeting LiveLaw.
