Baramulla school demands Rs 50k admission fee

BARAMULLA: Despite orders from the government that no private school in Jammu Kashmir can charge admission fee from students this year, the Saint Joseph’s Higher Secondary School Baramulla is forcing parents to pay a substantial amount in admission fee, failing which it has threatened to cancel the admission of students.

“The authorities of Saint Joseph’s higher secondary school Baramulla clearly told me to deposit the admission fee of Rs fifty thousand (50,000), otherwise they will cancel the admission of my ward. I have deposited the same in Jammu and Kashmir Bank,” a parent told Kashmir Reader on Wednesday, while showing the receipt of the bank deposit.

Several people told Kashmir Reader that some schools in Baramulla are forcing them to deposit the admission fee but are not even giving any receipt for it.

They said that the government should make public some phone numbers where people can register their complaints and strict action should be taken against such schools.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla, Mohammad Ahsan Mir told Kashmir Reader that there are strict orders that no school can charge admission fee from students. He said that people should contact the district administration to report any violations of the order and strict action will be taken on their complaints.

