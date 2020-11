Rajouri: An army officer was found dead inside his camp in Dehra Ki Gali area of Rajouri’s Thanamandi tehsil on Monday, officials said.

While they didn’t identify him, the deceased was a Major rank officer from Romeo force of army and was deployed as company commander in DKG Thanamandi where he was found dead under mysterious circumstances this morning, officials said.

A team of police has reached the spot for investigation, they added. (KNO)

