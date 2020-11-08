Youth killed as car falls into river in Sonamarg

Sonamarg: A 22-year-old youth was killed and four persons were injured including a minor girl when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into river Sindh in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal on Saturday, officials said.
They said the accident occurred near Haji Qaber in Sonamarg area when the Alto car (JK16A-6111) was on its way from Nilgrath Sonamarg to Rayil Gund. However, the driver lost control over the vehicle and plunged into Sindh leaving the 22-year-youth who was behind the wheel dead.
Four more on board the car were injured. Among them two critically injured were rushed to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.
The deceased was identified as Suhail Ahmed Bhat son of Abdul Raheem Bhat, a resident of Rayil Gund.
