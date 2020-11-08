Srinagar records season’s coldest night at 0.9 degrees

MeT forecasts snow next week
Srinagar: At minus 0.9 degrees, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season while the meteorological department has predicted a wet spell next week, officials said on Saturday.
As per the meteorological department officials, Srinagar recorded minus 0.9-degree Celsius on Friday night due to clear sky.
He said Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far while other places in the Valley also recorded minus temperatures.
Deputy Director Meteorological Department Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad said that they were expecting a wet spell in the valley from 13th onward.
“Kashmir will witness wet spell for three days beginning November 13. During the period, there is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall over plains and higher reaches of the valley,” he said.
On Saturday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 20.8-degree Celsius, Gulmarg 10.4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam recorded 16.2 degrees Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, according to traffic police advisory, there will be only one-way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu on the highway on Saturday.
“No vehicles will be allowed from the opposite site except for oil tankers and fresh perishable carriers, “it said.