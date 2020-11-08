Covid-19 cases cross 98,000 in J&K

Srinagar: Five more deaths of persons infected with Covid-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. According to officials, four deaths were reported from Kashmir and one from Jammu division. The deceased persons included two from Baramulla, one each from Srinagar and Budgam district , one from Jammu.

Of the 1,528 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 1013 have been in Kashmir division and 515 in Jammu division.

The total number of persons detected with the infection in the region reached 98,337 with 532 fresh cases reported on Saturday evening.

Srinagar district with 374 deaths has the highest fatalities, so far, followed by Baramulla (149), Budgam (95), Pulwama (83), Kupwara(73) Anantnag (75) Kulgam (48), Bandipora (46), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (35).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 266 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (48), Doda (48), Kathua (33), Samba (25), Udhampur (32), Poonch (22), Ramban(18) Kishtwar (15), and the lowest in Reasi (8).

Among the new cases, 324 were reported from Kashmir and 208 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 132 followed by Baramulla 44 , Budgam 43, Ganderbal 24, Bandipora 9, Anantnag 7, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 44, Shopian 3, and Kulgam 3.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases 96 at , followed by Udhampur 38, Poonch 7, Samba 3, Doda 3, Ramban 19, Kathua 5, whereas Rajouri 15 and Kishtwar reported 18 cases.

Officials said that 688 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 434 from Kashmir and 254 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 91,225 which include 54,154 from Kashmir and 37,071 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 5,584 active cases, of which 4,074 are from Kashmir and 1,510 from Jammu division

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print