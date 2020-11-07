We’re going to win this race for White House: Joe Biden

Washington:Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that it was “clear and convincing” that he is going to win the race for the White House.

“We don’t have the final declaration victory yet. But the numbers tell us it is clear… clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race,” said Biden, who is inching closer to the required magic number of 270 electoral college votes to win the November 3 presidential election against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump

“Just look what has happened in the last 24 hours,” 77-year-old Biden said in his brief speech on Friday night, referring his leads in four of the five key battleground states.

As per the latest projections, Biden has 264 electoral college votes and Trump trails behind with 213. Biden was leading in four of the five key battleground states where counting of ballots was still going on. Trump was trailing behind Biden in Arizona (by 38,455 votes), Georgia (4,224), Nevada (22,657) and Pennsylvania (19,500) but leading in North Carolina with 76,587 votes.

To be declared the winner of the US election, either of the two candidates needs at least 270 of the 538 electoral college votes.

Biden also announced that he will introduce his plans to contain the COVID-19 pandemic on his first day in office.

“On day one, we’re going to put our plan to control this virus into action,” he said.

The virus has killed more than 231,000 Americans and infected over 9 million others. PTI

