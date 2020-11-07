Pathar Masjid’s stone walls withstand fire but wooden pulpit, almirah damaged

Srinagar: The interiors of the historical Pathar Masjid suffered partial damage after fire broke out in the mosque during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, but the mosque itself was saved by its stone structure.

The pulpit and wooden almirah of the Pathar Masjid, situated in Nawab Bazar area of Srinagar city, were damaged in the fire but the stone walls suffered no harm.

“The fire broke out at 1 AM in the night. There wasn’t any major damage to the mosque, except to the pulpit and wooden almirah in which was kept a transformer and battery along with the mic of the masjid. The fire happened due to short circuit,” said Bashir Ah Shah, Deputy Director, Fire and Emergency Services.

He added that as the mosque is built of stone, there wasn’t any impact of the blaze on the structure of the mosque. With the help of fire tenders, the blaze was brought under control speedily, Shah said.

Pathar Masjid, also known as Neav Masheed, is a Mughal era mosque built by the Empress Nur Jahan, the wife of Emperor Jehangir. The mosque is perched on the left bank of river Jhelum, and faces Khanqah-e-Moula on the right bank.

The mosque is under the control of the Archeological Survey of India. Its architectural significance primarily derives from its stone structure. The mosque also holds significance for being built by a woman.

“There wasn’t any major blaze. It took us 10-15 minutes to douse the flames, which were emanating from the wooden almirah and pulpit inside the mosque,” Shah said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print