Huge throng at Hazrtabal shrine on Friday following Eid-e-Milad

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees on Friday thronged Hazratbal shrine popularly known as Dargah in Srinagar along with several other shrines of Kashmir to offer congregational prayers and get the glimpse of holy relics on the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
The devotees in large number including men, women, and children were seen thronging the shrine enshrined with the holy relics of Prophet Muhammad(SAW) to pay their obeisance.
The Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar city remained abuzz with devotees throughout the day, with the biggest gathering marked on the congregational noon prayers. Later, the holy relic was displayed to devotees.
Similarly, in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, thousands of people visited the Kabamarg and Khiram shrine to receive the glimpse of holy relics amidst the holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awal.
Srinagar: Thousands of devotees on Friday thronged Hazratbal shrine popularly known as Dargah in Srinagar along with several other shrines of Kashmir to offer congregational prayers and get the glimpse of holy relics on the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).