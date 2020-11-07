20-yr-old boy killed, four others injured in Ganderbal mishap

Ganderbal: A 20-year-old youth was killed while four others were injured on Saturday after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Srinagar-Leh highway near Haji Qabar Sonamarg area of Gund in Ganderbal district.

As per officials, an Alto 800 car bearing registration number JK16A-6111 was on way from Nilgrath to Kullan when it plunged into Nallah Sindh near Haji Qabar Shitkadi Sonamarg.

The driver of the vehicle died on the spot while four passengers were injured, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Suhail Ahmed Bhat, son of Abdul Raheem Bhat of Rayil Gund age 20 years.

Locals said soon after the incident, police party rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital where from two among them were referred to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kangan.(KNO)

