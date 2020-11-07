2 SPOs disengaged, check post in-charge suspended for corruption in Udhampur

Jammu: Two Special Poloce Officers (SPOs) were disengaged while an incharge of Manwal check point of Udhampur Dhar road in Jammu was also placed under suspension after a video showing cops collecting money in the name of entry from truckers, went viral on social media.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against concerned Station House Officer (SHO).

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Udhampur Reasi range, Sujit Kumar said that they have taken serious cognizance of video regarding entry collection at the naka.

“Incharge naka is hereby placed under suspension with SPOs visible in the video are disengaged from the services with immediate effect,” the DIG said.

He added that a departmental enquiry has also been initiated against SHO.(KNO)

